 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman accused of stealing alcohol from Whitesboro drugstore

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest

Associated Press

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A Canastota woman is accused of stealing alcohol from the Kinney Drugs on Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro on March 4.

Employees told police a female came into the store and stole a six-pack of Natty Daddy beer and three bottles of Fireball before leaving. They also provided the officers with a description of the suspect.

The officers then found a woman matching the description sitting inside a Centro Bus stop pavilion on Main Street.

Following further investigation, they identified the woman as 40-year-old Jennifer Rhodes, who was also suspected in a theft that had happened a few days prior.

Rhodes was charged with two counts of petit larceny and issued appearance tickets.

She is due back in court at a later date.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Tags

Recommended for you