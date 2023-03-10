Woman accused of stealing alcohol from Whitesboro drugstore

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A Canastota woman is accused of stealing alcohol from the Kinney Drugs on Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro on March 4.
Employees told police a female came into the store and stole a six-pack of Natty Daddy beer and three bottles of Fireball before leaving. They also provided the officers with a description of the suspect.
The officers then found a woman matching the description sitting inside a Centro Bus stop pavilion on Main Street.
Following further investigation, they identified the woman as 40-year-old Jennifer Rhodes, who was also suspected in a theft that had happened a few days prior.
Rhodes was charged with two counts of petit larceny and issued appearance tickets.
She is due back in court at a later date.