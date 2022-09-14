Woman accused of stealing from 3 different businesses on same day in town of Webb

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. – A Monroe County woman is accused of stealing merchandise from three businesses in one day in the town of Webb last month.
Jessica Nichols, 39, of Fairport, is facing three counts of petit larceny.
The investigation started on Aug. 19 after two businesses filed theft complaints with the Town of Webb Police Department. Police started searching for Nichols, who was found in Old Forge on Aug. 21 and arrested.
While Nichols was being processed, police say they found her with several stolen items, including one that did not belong to either of the two businesses that filed complaints. After further investigation, police determined the item was stolen from a third business, also on Aug. 19.
On Tuesday, Nichols was arrested again and charged with the third count of petit larceny.
She was released with an appearance ticket and is due back in court at a later date.