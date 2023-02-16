Woman accused of stealing purse out of vehicle on Elizabeth Street in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police arrested a woman who is suspected of stealing a purse from a vehicle on Elizabeth Street Thursday morning.
The victim called police to report the theft around 11:50 a.m. She told officers she parked her vehicle on the 900 block of Elizabeth Street to quickly run inside a home and when she returned, her purse was missing.
Police say surveillance footage from inside the home shows a woman entering the vehicle and taking the purse, which contained cash, credit cards and other items.
Officers recognized the suspect in the footage from previous incidents and identified her as 45-year-old Allita Pearson, of Utica.
The purse was found a short distance from where it was stolen. It had been thrown on the side of the road and the cash was missing.
Later that day, police found Pearson and took her into custody.
She was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.