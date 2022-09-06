Woman accused of threatening someone with shotgun during dispute in town of Lee

LEE, N.Y. – A woman was arrested on Monday after authorities say she used a shotgun to threaten someone during an argument in the town of Lee.
Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Point Rock Road around 2:15 a.m. for a domestic dispute where Lisa Tanner was allegedly threatening the victim with a shotgun.
Following an investigation, Tanner was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
She was taken to the Oneida County jail to await arraignment but has since been released.