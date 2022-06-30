Woman accused of trying to rob Citizens Bank in North Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a Citizens Bank in Utica Wednesday afternoon.
Utica police say 31-year-old Danielle Hendricks, of Utica, walked into the bank at 90 N. Genesee St. around 4:10 p.m. and handed a note to a teller demanding money.
Employees at the bank recognized Hendricks and refused her demands. She then fled from the bank toward Wurz Avenue.
When employees called Utica police, a “be on the lookout” was issued for Hendricks immediately.
An investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division located Hendricks at a residence on the 1200 block of Kemble Street the following day. She was arrested and charged with third-degree attempted robbery.