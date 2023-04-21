Woman admits to filing false returns while working as tax preparer in Utica

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A woman who offered tax preparation services in Oneida County pleaded guilty Thursday to tax fraud.

Dianna Nolan, 47, admitted in federal court that she filed false returns for both herself and her clients.

Nolan currently lives in Florida but formerly worked as a tax return preparer in Utica from around 2014 to 2018.

During her federal court appearance, Nolan admitted to intentionally failing to report all the income she received as a tax preparer in 2017 and 2018. She also filed returns for clients falsely claiming losses from a rental property to reduce the total taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service.

As part of Nolan’s plea deal, she agreed to pay the IRS $101,636 in restitution.

She faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when she is sentenced on Aug. 17.