Woman allegedly lights floor mat on fire, pushes it under apartment door in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman allegedly lit a floor mat on fire and stuck it under a man’s apartment door at Kennedy Plaza early Monday morning.
The man called for help around 3:15 a.m. after seeing the mat pushed under his door. He told police he was able to put the fire out quickly before opening the door to find a woman he knew standing there. The woman ran toward the elevators after the man opened the door.
Police located the suspect, 47-year-old Doretha Rolle, and took her to the station for questioning. Following the investigation, Rolle was charged with fourth-degree arson.