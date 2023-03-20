 Skip to main content
Woman allegedly lights floor mat on fire, pushes it under apartment door in Utica

  • Updated
Doretha Rolle

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman allegedly lit a floor mat on fire and stuck it under a man’s apartment door at Kennedy Plaza early Monday morning.

The man called for help around 3:15 a.m. after seeing the mat pushed under his door. He told police he was able to put the fire out quickly before opening the door to find a woman he knew standing there. The woman ran toward the elevators after the man opened the door.

Police located the suspect, 47-year-old Doretha Rolle, and took her to the station for questioning. Following the investigation, Rolle was charged with fourth-degree arson.

