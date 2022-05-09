Woman allegedly stabs man twice during argument in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested over the weekend after allegedly stabbing a man twice during an argument.
Utica police officers responded to an address on the 800 block of Park Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, for a reported stabbing. The victim told police a woman he knows stabbed him twice in the leg while they were arguing at a home on the 300 block of Blandina Street.
When police went to the Blandina Street address to investigate, they say officers found the suspect and the knife in question.
The suspect, 43-year-old Cassandra Newbold, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.