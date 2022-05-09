 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values between 15 to 25
percent this afternoon, east-northeast winds gusting up to 15 mph
and very dry conditions recently will lead to an elevated risk
for wildfire spread today across portions of central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

Woman allegedly stabs man twice during argument in Utica

  • Updated
Cassandra Newbold

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested over the weekend after allegedly stabbing a man twice during an argument.

Utica police officers responded to an address on the 800 block of Park Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, for a reported stabbing. The victim told police a woman he knows stabbed him twice in the leg while they were arguing at a home on the 300 block of Blandina Street.

When police went to the Blandina Street address to investigate, they say officers found the suspect and the knife in question.

The suspect, 43-year-old Cassandra Newbold, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

