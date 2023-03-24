Woman allegedly steals $30K worth of surveying equipment in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is in the Oneida County Correctional Facility after allegedly stealing surveying equipment worth about $30,000 earlier this month.
The theft happened on March 16 on the 100 block of Bouck Street around 8:30 a.m.
The victim told police he saw a woman loading his equipment into her vehicle.
Once a description was provided, officers located the vehicle and the equipment was returned to its owner.
Following the full investigation, 54-year-old Tracy Bean, of Rome, was arrested that day and charged with third-degree grand larceny. She was remanded to the county jail after her arrest.