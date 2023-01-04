Woman charged with animal abuse after 3 cats found abandoned in Edmeston apartment

EDMESTON, N.Y. – An Otsego County woman is facing animal abuse charges after three cats were abandoned in an apartment in Edmeston last month.
While investigating an animal complaint, Otsego County Sheriff’s Office members found the cats in the vacant apartment on Christmas Eve without food, water or heat. According to the sheriff’s office, the cats had been there for about 10 days.
When the cats were found they were turned over to the Susquehanna SPCA, but sadly, one of them died shortly afterward.
Following an investigation, 31-year-old Kimberly Olsen was arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with three counts of failure to provide proper sustenance and three counts of abandonment of an animal.
Olsen was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 6.