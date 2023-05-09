Woman charged with DWI following crash at New Hartford cemetery

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Several headstones were damaged at Green Lawn Cemetery in New Hartford when a woman crashed into the graveyard while allegedly driving under the influence.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.
New Hartford police say 30-year-old Nicole Washington, of Utica, was headed west on Seneca Turnpike when she crossed into the eastbound lane, went over a curb, through a chain link fence and onto the cemetery grounds.
At least six headstones were damaged.
Police conducted a field sobriety test and Washington was ultimately arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. She was processed at the police station and issued traffic tickets for aggravated driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right and moving from a lane unsafely. In New York, aggravated DWI charges come into play when the blood alcohol content is suspected to be over .18%.
The cost of the damage at the cemetery is still being determined.