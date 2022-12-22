Woman charged with DWI following pedestrian hit-and-run in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is accused of leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian while driving intoxicated early Thursday morning.
Around 12:50 a.m., two people walked up to an AmCare ambulance that was on West Embargo Street and reported a man had been hit by a car on the corner of West Thomas and North Madison streets.
Paramedics found the man lying in the road injured but responsive. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
When police arrived they learned that the vehicle was heading south on North Madison Street when the pedestrian was hit.
Officers who had just been in that area used a license plate reader to identify the 2016 Nissan Altima involved in the incident. Police tracked down the vehicle and the suspected driver, 32-year-old Candice Childs.
Childs was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation, circumvention of an interlock device and leaving the scene of an accident. She may also face additional charges after the investigation is complete.
Following her arraignment, Childs was released on her own recognizance.
The victim is still in the hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Police are asking people who may have home security video from the hit-and-run to reach out to their tip line at 315-339-7744.