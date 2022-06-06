Woman injured during domestic dispute at Rome motel; suspect charged

ROME, N.Y. – A man was arrested at The Rome Motel early Monday morning after allegedly injuring a woman during a domestic dispute.
Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to the motel on Turin Road around 12:30 a.m. to find the victim with injuries to her head and neck.
The suspect, 40-year-old Jason Roache, of Oneida Castle, had fled the scene before deputies arrived. He was later located at his residence and arrested.
Roache is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment. As of Monday at 10 a.m., he was still at the Oneida County jail awaiting arraignment.