Woman originally from Whitesboro found dead outside her Massachusetts home; police deem death suspicious

Authorities in Massachusetts say the death of a woman, who is originally from Whitesboro, has been deemed suspicious after she was found dead outside her home Monday morning.
Medford police say 61-year-old Barbara Novaes was found in a recycling container under the porch of the duplex where she lived after her son reported her missing Monday morning.
The son told police he'd last seen his mother on Sunday afternoon at her home and he thought she was going to get her nails done. He also told police that her car was in the driveway and the door to the house was open. He also found her keys, phone and purse at the home.
After police were called to the residence, they located Novaes under the porch around 8:30 a.m.
Police say there were no signs of trauma, but based on the location of the body and the circumstances surrounding the death, it is being investigated as suspicious.
Medford police are asking anyone with information to call 781-395-1212.