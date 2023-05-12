 Skip to main content
Woman pours burning hot stew on man during argument, Utica police say

China Butler

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was severely burned after a woman allegedly dumped a crock pot full of stew over his head during an argument.

Utica police say on May 5, the victim was arguing with 35-year-old China Butler when she grabbed the crock pot and dumped the hot stew on him, causing burns to his head and body.

Butler then allegedly took a baseball bat and started to hit the man in the head repeatedly.

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center initially, but had to be transferred to a Syracuse hospital for further treatment. Police say while his injuries are serious, they are not considered life-threatening.

Butler was arrested on May 11 on the 100 block of Eagle Street. She was charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

