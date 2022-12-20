Woman rescued from burning home in Clayville

CLAYVILLE, N.Y. – A woman was rescued from her burning home on Jones Road in Clayville Tuesday morning.
The fire was called in just after 8 a.m. and Clayville Fire Chief Joe Inglis was the first to arrive at the scene in his private vehicle.
A neighbor was helping the woman, who was recovering from hip surgery and couldn't move, get out safely when the chief arrived.
"We weren't quite sure what we were running into. We've known this young lady that lived here for quite some time, and she was very receptive to us getting her out and getting her next door, and the neighbors have been gracious enough to house her while we're taking care of things," said Inglis.
The fire confined to the back of the home and caused significant smoke and water damage.
The fire chief says the cause of the fire appears to be electrical in nature.
This is a developing story and will be updated.