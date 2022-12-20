 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 45 to 50 knots.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

&&

Woman rescued from burning home in Clayville

  • Updated
  • 0

A woman's neighbor came to her rescue on Tuesday after a fire broke out at her home in Clayville.

CLAYVILLE, N.Y. – A woman was rescued from her burning home on Jones Road in Clayville Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in just after 8 a.m. and Clayville Fire Chief Joe Inglis was the first to arrive at the scene in his private vehicle.

A neighbor was helping the woman, who was recovering from hip surgery and couldn't move, get out safely when the chief arrived.

Clayville fire

"We weren't quite sure what we were running into. We've known this young lady that lived here for quite some time, and she was very receptive to us getting her out and getting her next door, and the neighbors have been gracious enough to house her while we're taking care of things," said Inglis.

The fire confined to the back of the home and caused significant smoke and water damage.

The fire chief says the cause of the fire appears to be electrical in nature.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Recommended for you