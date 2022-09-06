Woman, teen accused of attacking employee at Upstate Wireless in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is facing charges after she allegedly attacked an employee at Upstate Wireless last week.
Utica police were called to the Court Street business around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, for a reported assault.
When officers arrived, the victim accused 43-year-old Catherine Turnage, a customer whom she was familiar with, of attacking her. The victim told police Turnage came into the store and started complaining about an issue with her phone. Then when Turnage was told someone else had to help her, she and a 14-year-old boy allegedly started hitting the victim in the head while kneeing her body.
Police say Turnage and the teen took items from the store and left after the alleged attack.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment that day.
The following day, police arrested Turnage and charged her with robbery, assault, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
The teen suspect will also be charged but his name will not be released due to his age.