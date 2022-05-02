Woman who took plea deal in Utica murder case not sentenced as scheduled

UTICA, N.Y. – The woman who admitted to killing a Utica teen in 2020 was scheduled to be sentenced Monday, but the hearing was postponed after she refused to cooperate with the prosecution.
Charisma Hunt is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Jah’zeir Johnson, who was shot and killed during an argument on City Street in December of 2020. She took a plea deal following her arrest, and while the details were never disclosed, the Oneida County district attorney says she is not meeting the terms of the agreement.
Hunt is scheduled to return to court on May 12.
A second man charged in this case, Charles Phillips, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.