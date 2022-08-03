Yorkville man accused of murdering 74-year-old woman in Fulton County

EPHRATAH, N.Y. – A Yorkville man has been charged with the murder of an elderly woman in Fulton County this past May.
State police say authorities found 74-year-old Sara Stinnett dead in her home on State Route 67 after they were called to the residence for a structure fire on May 13.
Police found there to be suspicious circumstances surrounding Stinnett’s death and launched an investigation that led to the arrest of 24-year-old Anthony Dotson Jr. on Wednesday.
According to state police, Dotson was employed as a FedEx driver at the time of the murder and had a route in that area.
Dotson was charged with second-degree murder and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail.
State police are still actively investigating the murder and ask anyone with information to email: CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.