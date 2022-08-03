 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 97 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in
lower elevations and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Yorkville man accused of murdering 74-year-old woman in Fulton County

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest handcuffs

Associated Press

EPHRATAH, N.Y. – A Yorkville man has been charged with the murder of an elderly woman in Fulton County this past May.

State police say authorities found 74-year-old Sara Stinnett dead in her home on State Route 67 after they were called to the residence for a structure fire on May 13.

Police found there to be suspicious circumstances surrounding Stinnett’s death and launched an investigation that led to the arrest of 24-year-old Anthony Dotson Jr. on Wednesday.

According to state police, Dotson was employed as a FedEx driver at the time of the murder and had a route in that area.

Dotson was charged with second-degree murder and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail.

State police are still actively investigating the murder and ask anyone with information to email: CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

Recommended for you