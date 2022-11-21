 Skip to main content
Yorkville police charge suspected 'porch pirate' with petit larceny

Yorkville police have arrested a suspect who allegedly stole items from a porch on Whitesboro Street last week.

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – A New York Mills man was arrested following a theft investigation in Yorkville last week.

On Nov. 16, Yorkville police posted security camera images of a “porch pirate” accused of stealing items from a porch on Whitesboro Street asking for help identifying the suspect.

On Monday, Gary Bowman was arrested and charged with petit larceny.

Yorkville porch pirate investigation

He was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court Dec. 5.

Bowman was also charged with petit larceny in March when police say he was found carrying a bag of stolen items in Utica.

Yorkville police remind residents to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods by calling 315-736-8331.

