Yorkville police investigating more thefts from vehicles

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – Yorkville police are investigating several thefts from vehicles that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Police say the larcenies happened between 12:45 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. in the area of Sinclair Avenue and Caroline Street.
Anyone with video footage of suspicious activity in that area during that timeframe is asked to contact police at 315-736-8331.
Just last week, Yorkville police reported a rash of larcenies and took to social media to remind residents to lock their doors and remove valuable items from their vehicles.