Yorkville police make gun arrest while conducting DWI road check

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after Yorkville police found two guns during a Stop DWI road check Thursday night.
According to police, 20-year-old Cameron Major drove up to the check point around 10:20 p.m. and officers observed several vehicle and traffic violations. Major was asked to pull to the side of the road for further investigation. Once stopped, police say Major grabbed a backpack and ran from the vehicle as an officer approached him.
Officers chased the suspect, who threw the backpack during the pursuit, and took him into custody not far from the check point.
When officers checked the discarded backpack, they found two loaded 9mm handguns, one of which was a ghost gun.
Major, who was already on parole, was charged with six counts of criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.
Major was still in Oneida County jail Friday morning awaiting arraignment.