Yorkville police searching for 'porch pirate' following theft on Whitesboro Street

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – Yorkville police are searching for a “porch pirate” suspected of stealing items from a home on Whitesboro Street on Nov. 16.
The suspect was caught on camera during the theft, which happened around 10:30 a.m.
Police are looking for more security footage from nearby neighbors to help with this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Yorkville police at 315-736-8331 or send photos or videos to: fallen@yorkvillepolice.org.
Police say people can take a few preventative actions to stop “porch pirates” from targeting their homes, including asking neighbors to pick up unattended packages, tracking mail delivery times or requiring signatures for deliveries.