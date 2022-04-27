Yorkville police warn of increase in attempts to steal from vehicles

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – Yorkville police say there’s been an uptick in reports of attempted vehicle larcenies in the village recently.
Police are reminding residents to lock vehicle doors and remove valuable items to avoid falling victim to thieves.
Residents are also advised to report any suspicious activity to the police right away, even if it may seem insignificant. Police say early reports help with investigations and evidence gathering, especially video surveillance footage.
Any residents who see suspicious activity in their neighborhood are asked to call Yorkville police at 315-736-8331 or email video footage to: fallen@yorkvillepolice.org.