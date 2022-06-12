Crowds pack Main Street for Boxers Hall of Fame Parade

CANASTOTA, N.Y. - Hundreds of people packed Main Street in Canastota just a catch a glimpse of their favorite boxer for the Boxer Hall of Fame Champions Parade.
"Oh it's awesome where else can you go see Superstars right here in Canastota, usually I would have a few little beverages and enjoy myself my family is over there talking... nice family event," said Joe McAdoo.
Spectators say that it’s nice a small town in Upstate New York could bring people from as far as Texas to celebrate the life and legacy of boxers.
"I think it's important to honor every sport and boxers you know, we had so many here we thought what a great place to put a boxing hall of fame and now look at how this has blown up but you know I'm just a little intricate little ant in the big unit out here because there's so much more that goes on in the boxing hall of fame museum," said Linda Wimmer.
This year's Grand Marshal was Tony Graziano who many say brought the love of boxing to Canastota. Graziano ran two businesses in town for 60 years. His daughter, Valerie Graziano, says the love and support are overwhelming.
"Knowing that he's the Grand Marshal and that everyone in this town loves him it's just a wonderful nostalgic feeling that he is well deserved for him," said Valerie.
Aside from the live music, food, and fun, many say they come to tell the boxers that they appreciate the hard work and entertainment they provide for sports fans.
"They did something to entertain us and so we should probably thank them for what they did and how they entertained us,” said Jack French.
Floyd Mayweather, Andre Ward, Laila Ali, and Christy Martin were among the many boxers in attendance at the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
Ali was among the first women to be inducted into the Boxers Hall of Fame.