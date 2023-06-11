CVA's Mott Marathon returns for 17th year

ILION, NY - What started as some good natured ribbing between then Ilion high school student Eric Lachacz and his teacher Jim Mott, over Mott's time running the Boston Marathon, has lead to what's become known as the Mott Marathon.
Mott told his student that he couldn't beat his time even if he ran it on a track. The two even used the opportunity to raise money for charity. 105 Laps later Mott was proven right as Lachacz's time was 2 hours slower than his.
Now 17 years later the Central Valley Academy's Mott Marathon has grown and raised over $35,000 for local charities.
This year, the theme of the marathon was "My Best Me" and celebrated the life of former student Christopher Newton, focusing on mental and hollistic wellness.
Mott announced that he would be retiring at the end of the school year so Lachacz returned to compete in one last marathon, and to get in one last jab at his former teacher.
"Mr. Mott has never beaten me on the track. He's never beaten me on the track. Maybe one day he will, but never has head to head."
"I'm really speeclless with how the community has come out," says Jim Mott. "How you get seniors in high school to come out on a Sunday afternoon when it's hot and to run a marathon and not want to quit. My hat is off to them."
Mott says the marathon will continue even after his retirement, as long as there's still interest in doing it.