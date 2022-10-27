CycleNation has raised $50,000 for stroke research and education

UTICA, N.Y. -- Complete with costumes and decorated bikes in a Halloween theme, 100 participants gathered to partake in CycleNation's fight against Stroke Thursday.
CycleNation is a relay-style cycling event that took place at Carbone Athletics at the Fitness Mill, on Oriskany Street. Those who attended CycleNation learned ways to prevent a stroke and the signs and symptoms to watch out for. The funds raised at the event will help the American Stroke Association, fund research and education about strokes.
“Approximately 800,000 Americans have a stroke each year – that’s 12 times Utica’s population. One in four survivors will have another stroke. Strokes can happen to anyone, anytime – in fact, women under 35 have the highest likelihood of having a stroke. CycleNation will help the American Stroke Association fund research and education that helps people right here where we live. And, we all got a good workout, reducing our own risk of stroke,” MBBS, Stroke and Neuroendovascular Surgery Service Line Director for the Mohawk Valley Health System Comprehensive Stroke Center, Varun Reddy said.
Four awards went out at the event, the Top Fundraising Team Award was won by Preferred Mutal, "Under a Spell," The Team Spirit award went to Standard Insulating, the Farthest Distance Cycled Award went to Team L.A.M and Best Costume Award went to Cindy Thomsen, who dressed as "The Tin Man."
Stroke Survivor, Audrey Ventura was there to speak to participants about her story.
“I was young and healthy, and had an unusual condition that led to a brain bleed. My recovery was slower than I would have thought, but I have regained my strength and want to share my story so others are aware that they, too, could be at risk for stroke,” Stroke Survivor, Audrey Ventura said.
$50,000 has been raised so far by CycleNation and donations are still being accepted at CycleNation's website.