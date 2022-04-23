Daniel Barden Mudfest held for eighth year

DEANSBORO, NY (WKTV) - It's been almost a decade since the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. For eight years, the Daniel Barden Mudfest has honored Daniel Barden's memory.
Barden is remembered as a kind, gentle child with a zest for life. He loved the outdoors. He loved sports. He loved to play in the mud.
The conditions at MKJ Farms in Deansboro were fittingly extra muddy this year for the return of the Mudfest. Surely Daniel would approve.
The Mudfest brings about a feeling that can't be described whether you're running the 5k course, walking, volunteering or just there to show support and listen to music.
Daniel's father, Mark Barden can attest to that.
"It's something you can't describe," Barden said. "You have to be here to feel the power of this day."
Organizer Jessica Poyer's niece went to school with Daniel Barden. She was in 3rd grade when the shooting happened in December of 2012. Daniel was in 1st grade.
Poyer's niece was Daniel's neighbor. When the family attended the funeral, they felt a call to take action in Daniel's memory.
"Ultimately, it's about keeping his memory alive and knowing people are out on the course, pushing each other over walls, smiling... I think he would be proud of everyone," Poyer said.
The fundraising from the Daniel Barden Mudfest honors Daniel's memory in a fun-loving way. Poyer tells us there is more outside fun that stems from this year's partnership.
Daniel's father says there is a range of emotions each year.
"Every time we are here for this since the year it started after our little Daniel was murdered, it is just as powerful and overwhelmingly emotional," Barden said.
Organizers have dubbed the run the "Boilermaker's Dirty Little Brother." It lives up to the name with its mud hills, mud pit and unique obstacles that require team work for runners and walkers alike.
"Everything about this day is about helping one another and being there for one another and even the course itself, you literally can't do by yourself," Barden said. "You have to help people and people have to help you. There are obstacles on this course you cannot do on your own. The spirit of looking out for one another is literally built into the course."
Poyer's niece made it out safely when the shooting started at Sandy Hook. Daniel and many classmates did not survive.
"She was in 3rd grade in 2012 when the shooting happened," Poyer said. "Daniel was in 1st grade. We waited for news all day, and the news about Daniel was the worst news."
Poyer said a message in the eulogy at Daniel's funeral helped to create this challenge. "They said, 'if you see something broken, fix it. If you can make a change, do it.'"
There is pain, but also joy in the memories and the event that honors those memories.
"It's a whole range of emotions," Barden said. "It's beautiful. It's meaningful. It's important. It's very sad because it's honoring our little boy who is gone forever."