Dark Dining raises money for much needed CABVI services

NEW HARTFORD, NY - You've heard of fine dining, but have you ever tried dark dining?
Some folks did just that at the Yahnundasis Golf Club in New Hartford.
It's been a few years, but "dark dining" has returned to the Mohawk Valley.
The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired has been putting on the event for 14 years as a way to raise money for the services they provide.
Services like camps for visually impaired children, and rehabilitative services for individuals of all ages.
Saturday’s "dark dining" event was sold out and gave those in attendance a chance to enjoy a delicious multi-course meal, while raising money for a good cause.
But there was a catch.
"When you come in for dinner, we give everybody the opportunity to wear a blindfold”, said CABVI President & CEO, Ed Welsh. “We have volunteers here to take everybody to their seats, and you have the option to sit here and literally have your dinner totally blind. Obviously we do this for a little bit of fun, but we also do this to be instructional and to give people just a little glimpse of what it's like to lose your vision”.
In addition to all the delicious food, there were also raffle baskets and other fun activities throughout the evening.