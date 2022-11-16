 Skip to main content
Davenport man accused of cutting power to ex's home

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest

DAVENPORT, N.Y. – Corey Maraglio, 41, of Davenport, was arrested by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 7 after allegedly cutting the power to his ex-girlfriend's home.

Deputies investigated after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had turned her power off as an attempt to make her leave her home on Southside Drive in Davenport.

Upon meeting with the woman, it was learned Maraglio had allegedly also locked the fuse panel.

Maraglio was arrested, processed and released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Davenport Court at a later date.

