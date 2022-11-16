 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches. The highest snow accumulations will be north of the
Thurway and could approach 8 inches in some spots.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Davenport man arrested for unlawful eviction

Arrest

DAVENPORT, N.Y. – 41-year-old, Corey Maraglio of Davenport was arrested by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office for Unlawful Eviction on Nov. 7.

Deputies investigated after reports from a female individual that her ex-boyfriend had turned her power off as an attempt to make her leave her home on Southside Drive in Davenport.

Upon meeting with the female it was learned Maraglio had allegedly also locked the fuse panel.

Maraglio was arrested, processed and released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Davenport Court at a later date.

