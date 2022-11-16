Davenport man arrested for unlawful eviction

DAVENPORT, N.Y. – 41-year-old, Corey Maraglio of Davenport was arrested by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office for Unlawful Eviction on Nov. 7.
Deputies investigated after reports from a female individual that her ex-boyfriend had turned her power off as an attempt to make her leave her home on Southside Drive in Davenport.
Upon meeting with the female it was learned Maraglio had allegedly also locked the fuse panel.
Maraglio was arrested, processed and released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Davenport Court at a later date.