David Drake, 31, of Utica faces multiple charges for allegedly attempting to stab two

UTICA, N.Y. -- David Drake, 31, of Utica was charged with Assault, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Menacing, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle, on Thursday.
On Nov. 10 Utica Police and Utica Fire units responded to reports of a stabbing/cutting on the 900 block of Third Ave in Utica.
When police arrived they were met by two parties who stated that a male whom they are familiar with approached them and an argument broke out. During which, the male revealed a knife and began to threaten them both.
And at one point, attempting to stab one of the parties, the suspect then began to slash at the second party who was cut severely on the hand.
This victim was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where it was learned surgery would be needed.
The case was assigned to a member of the Criminal Investigations Division, and a BOLO was put out to locate the suspect.
At approximately 4:45 p.m. patrolling officers found the vehicle the suspect was in and attempted to make a stop. The driver fled in the vehicle, several blocks until eventually driving into a yard and then getting out and running away.
At this time the officers confirmed the driver as the suspect in the cutting and after a chase that led officers through multiple backyards, the suspect was apprehended on VanVorst Street.
It was also learned that a minor was in the driver's vehicle during the chase.
Following the incident, Drake was taken to Utica Police Department where he was charged.