Day 1 of Otsego County Fair: Events Today and Tomorrow

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. -- On the heels of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair that took place last week, today kicks off Day 1 of the Otsego County Fair.
Today, admission is free at the fair, and the theme for the day is Ag Day.
Harness racing took place at noon on opening day. There was also a 4-H Dairy Show that took place.
Later today, in the Grange Building, Dirt Road Express Band will perform.
Tomorrow, there's a big event planned.
In addition to the carnival opening, in the Grandstand, there will be East Coast Pro Wrestling at 2 p.m. The wrestling show is $5.
Below are the events that are free all week.
Also, according to the fair's website, "The Otsego County Fair has grown substantially since its inception. The first exhibition, held from October 2-4 in 1877, had by all accounts strong attendance, but over the years has grown to an average attendance of over 30,000. The fair is managed by a Board of members, who are stockholders. To this day, we continue several traditions, including horse racing on opening day, on one of the finest county tracks in New York State."
The fair takes place today through Aug. 6. The fairgrounds are on Lake Street in Morris.