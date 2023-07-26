 Skip to main content
Day 2 of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair

  • Updated
Boonville-Oneida County Fair

Photo by Kristen Copeland

BOONVILLE, N.Y. -- It's Day 2 of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair. And just like yesterday, there's a packed schedule of activities and events. 

This year's theme for the fair is Christmas in Julyon the Farm, and last night featured a holiday-themed parade. 

Today at the fair, there's free admission with a canned good for the organization Feed Our Vets. 

The events and activities on the second day of the fair.
Day Two at the Boonville-Oneida County Fair

Schedule Courtesy of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair

For the full list of events, click here

Yesterday at the fair, there was a Spelling Bee. 

Photos from the Boonville-Oneida County Spelling Bee

