BOONVILLE, N.Y. -- It's Day 2 of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair. And just like yesterday, there's a packed schedule of activities and events.

This year's theme for the fair is Christmas in Julyon the Farm, and last night featured a holiday-themed parade.

Today at the fair, there's free admission with a canned good for the organization Feed Our Vets.

For the full list of events, click here.

Yesterday at the fair, there was a Spelling Bee.

From Officials at the Fair "The picture with the three boys shows our Top 3 from the 7th and 8th grade division. From left to right: 1st Place Justin Melnick, 2nd Place Brayden Seddon and 3rd Place Dalton Metott. All three are from Camden Central School district. The picture with two boys and one girl shows our Top 3 in the 5th and 6th grade division. From left to right: 1st Place Christopher Scott, 2nd Place Tristan Thornton and 3rd Place Leah Hurlbut. Christopher is from Camden School District and Tristan and Leah are from Adirondack Central School District. The third picture is of all our participants, including students from Adirondack Central, Remsen, Camden and Rome City School Districts. Front Row (left to right): Nora Swan, Zayne Legacy, Dalton Metott, Justin Melnick, Enoch Stosal, Christopher Scott, Damian Jaeger-Soullas, Olivia Gluck. Back Row (left to right): Tristan Thornton, Brayden Seddon, Jasmine Colon, Jayde Hammill, Jason Suminguit, Leah Hurlbut, and Olivia Kenealy."

More About the Fair: "Prior to the organization of The Boonville Fair Association, the Boonville Union Agricultural Society, which was organized in 1871, held fairs for a number of years with a reasonable degree of success on the grounds leased by it of the Boonville Driving Park Association. This society gradually declined and finally went out of existence and was succeeded by the present association. The first Fair held by the Boonville Fair Association was on the dates of September 11, 12, 13, and 14, 1888, on the grounds leased by the Driving Park Association, which is the present location, except that considerable land has been added since that time. In 1905, the Association purchased the lands, which were at that time known as the fair ground property and which included what was known as the Avery house and lot of W.R. Tanner. This consisted of about 17 acres of land. Later, about 10 more acres of land was purchased. In 1970, three acres of land was purchased from the Adirondack School District. Extensive reclamation was necessary to utilize this property. Also, extensive improvements have been made throughout the various years from the proceeds derived from the operation of the Fair," according to the fair's official website.