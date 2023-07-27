Day 3 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fair

BOONVILLE, N.Y. -- It's the third day of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair, and there's a lot planned for the day.

Today's daily theme is Developmental Disabilities Day for groups from residential facilities.

Fair gates opened at 8 a.m., and the 4-H Western Horse Show was held at 8:30, with a truck pull at 9 a.m.

There are more 4-H events today.

Check out the schedule below.

