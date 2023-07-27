Day 3 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fair

BOONVILLE, N.Y. -- It's the third day of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair, and there's a lot planned for the day.
Today's daily theme is Developmental Disabilities Day for groups from residential facilities.
Fair gates opened at 8 a.m., and the 4-H Western Horse Show was held at 8:30, with a truck pull at 9 a.m.
There are more 4-H events today.
Check out the schedule below.
Click here for a full list of events.
It's Day 2 of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair. And just like yesterday, there's a packed schedule of activities and events.
BOONVILLE, N.Y. -- We are live at the Boonville-Oneida County Fair for Opening Day.
The multi-day Boonville-Oneida County Fair, now in its 135th year, kicked off this morning. This year's theme is Christmas in July at the Farm.