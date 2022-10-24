Dead cow found outside Scooby Rendering Company in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. -- Many complaints were called in about a dead cow sitting outside a business in Whitestown, Monday.
The smell is what brought people to the Scooby Rendering Company on Oriskany Street West. The company specialized in manufacturing dog food.
Whitestown officials say, they spoke with the owner of the company who said the cow was delivered late Saturday and since the landfill is closed on Sundays, there has been a delay.
The cow has been loaded into an enclosed trailer and will be brought to the landfill Tuesday.