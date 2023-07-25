Deadly Barn Fire in Oswego County

CONSTANTIA, N.Y. -- Yesterday evening, New York State Police responded to Gale Road in the Town of Constantia for a reported explosion and structure fire.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, "they reported a fully involved barn fire with a person trapped inside."
"When the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered and removed the deceased body from the barn," police said.
The victim was identified as Benjamin D. Swistak, 25, of Constantia, N.Y.
The investigation is ongoing.
Troop D of Oneida was assisted by Sylvan Beach Fire, as well as Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Constantia Fire, Cleveland Fire, Central Square Fire, West Monroe Fire and North Shore Ambulance.