Deaf Comedian, Crom Saunders to perform at MVCC, Rome Campus

ROME, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Community College, Cultural Series will be hosting an American Sign Language performance by deaf Comedian, Crom Saunders.
"Cromania" is Saunders show which features skits that incorporate a varirty of subjects including, pop-culture, impersonations, improvising, American Sign Language and more.
His ideas for the show are based on his love of books, theater and movies.
His performance will be verbally translated, but is for mature audiences only.
The event takes place Thursday, Nov. 4 in the Festine Auditorium, at the MVCC Rome campus. Tickets cost $10 for the public and $5 for employees of MVCC, students of the college are free.