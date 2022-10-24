DEC announces a $640,000 grant for rural volunteer fire departments

ALBANY, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced Monday, a $640,000 grant for volunteer fire departments.
In order to be eligible for the grant you must be a fire department that serve’s one town with a population under 10,000, or that serves multiple, one of which has to be a rural town of less than 10,000. You can also be a fire department in a town with a population of 10,000 or more.
"DEC’s Forest Rangers work closely with volunteer fire departments to battle wildfires, and this grant program is a great way to help fire personnel across the state. These grants bolster local capacity to fight wild land fires, protecting property and communities,” DEC Commissioner, Basil Seggos said.
Fire departments who apply and are accepted will receive 50/50 matching funds up to $1,500. Last year, 412 departments across the state received the funding. Only expenses that are directly related to wildfire suppression are eligible to receive the funding.
The (DEC) is accepting applications for the funding to help rural fire departments. The deadline for applications is Nov. 15.
For applications and additional information, contact the DEC at (518) 402-8839 or go to the DEC website.