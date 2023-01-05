DEC offering free seedlings for schools and youth education organizations

UTICA, N.Y. -- The DEC's annual tree and shrub seeding sale has begun and they are offering free seedlings for youth education, through the their School Seedling Program.
Applications from schools are being accepted until Mar. 31. Schools and youth education organizations within the state can apply to receive up to 50 free tree or shrub seedlings.
Part of the goal of the program is to help students make informed decisions about the use of natural resources. The program is a tool for educators and a hands-on learning opportunity for students.
“Planting trees provides a multitude of environmental, economic, and social benefits. Trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, making them a powerful tool in the fight against climate change. Trees lower heating and cooling costs, provide food and shelter for wildlife, improve water quality by filtering runoff, prevent erosion, supply a variety of wood products that support local economies, and increase our overall health and well-being. I encourage everyone to take advantage of our nursery’s locally grown stock for all of your reforestation and conservation planting needs,” DEC Commissioner, Basil Seggos said.
Schools can visit the DEC’s website to learn more or apply.