DEC offering lifeguard qualifying procedures

NEW YORK -- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) started its free lifeguard qualifying procedures on Feb. 4.
Those aged 15 and older who are interested in lifeguarding at a DEC facility this summer are now able to register. The qualifying procedure is two parts, one being the Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation skills component and the other a water skills evaluation.
Seasonal lifeguard positions are available at DEC campgrounds over the Adirondack and Catskill parks. Starting rate for a NYS lifeguard is $20 an hour, most facilities also offer free housing or accommodations.
At the time of employment, DEC lifeguards must:
- Be at least 15 years old;
- Possess a valid certification in Waterfront Skills, Lifeguarding, First Aid, and CPR for the Professional Rescuer or equivalent;
- Have successfully completed the New York State lifeguard qualifying procedure;
- Submitted a current New York State DEC medical form stating the candidate’s physical ability to perform lifeguard duties;
- Meet the vision requirement of 20/70 uncorrected in both eyes and be correctable to the 20/40 standard. Candidates tested at a vision level below 20/40 in either one or both eyes must correct to a minimum of 20/40 with 20/20 preferred;
- Have completed a personal interview with DEC; and
- Have attended a DEC lifeguard orientation.
Qualifying procedures must begin on time and late arrivals will not be accepted. Candidates need to bring photo identification, current certifications, their own CPR mask and a one-way valve. For more information, click here.