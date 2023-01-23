DEC reminds anglers to stay safe while ice fishing

NEW YORK -- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is reminding those who ice fish to stay safe this season.
“New York State has been experiencing wide-ranging temperatures and weather conditions, from freezing to fairly mild. Given these unpredictable fluctuations in weather, it is critical that winter recreationists exercise extreme caution when doing anything on the ice, including fishing, to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience,” DEC Commissioner, Basil Seggos said.
Before heading out on the ice, anglers should check the thickness of ice before leaving the shore. At least four inches of solid clear ice is usually safe for those headed out on foot. However, ice thickness can vary between water bodies and even within the same water body, which is why it's so important to check and ensure the thickness. Anglers should be extra cautious in areas of moving water, boat docks and houses where bubblers may be installed. Bubblers are used to reduce ice formation.
Fishing with a partner is recommended for safety. Individuals trying ice fishing for the first time can attend a free freshwater fishing weekend on Feb. 18 and 19. You can also download the DEC's Ice Fishing Chapter of its I FISH NY Beginners Guide to Freshwater Fishing. The DEC also offers a playlist on YouTube that has educational and instructional videos. More information can be found on the DEC website.