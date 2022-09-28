Deerfield community has mixed feelings over solar farm project

DEERFIELD, N.Y. -- An informational meeting regarding the proposed solar farms in the towns of Deerfield and Newport was scheduled for Wednesday. The project is not finalized by any means. But the company hired to build the solar farm, Boralex, wanted to set up an opportunity for the community to get information and ask questions.
Boralex got its start from a small town in Quebec in Canada, called Kinsley falls. They currently have 12 projects going on in the United States, 10 of those in New York State. The project in this region is a 900 acre project which will generate enough power for almost 40 thousand homes.
The early stages of the Boralex project have just begun. Boralex and their Manager of Public Affairs, Darren Suarez, stepped out today to chat with the public.
“Our job is really to integrate the project into the community and to ensure that those benefits are wide spread throughout the community,” Darren Suarez said.
Suarez also said, many people will benefit from this project including the landowners who have the opportunity to preserve the use of the land as well as tax benefits for the community. Boralex will also work with the community to come up with a host benefit agreement. There will also be many new jobs available while building the project. He says they try to hire as many locals as possible to fill those jobs.
The community did have some concerns though, even with all the benefits Boralex offers, such as the project not being sight sensitive. Worried community members say it may wreck the land and bring their property values down.
Daphne Jones, a Deerfield Coalition representitve and Deerfield resident says, there are major problems with the arrival of Boralex.
“The biggest issue here is that they’re taking massive amounts of land, putting thousands of panels on for an output that makes minimal energy. Taking land and time away from these families that have been here for generations and also at the same time, taking the say out of the municipality, kind of overriding them at the state level which we find very frustrating. It’s hard to keep our comprehensive plan in tact when the state is pushing this.”
Suarez says, Boralex will do their best to address those issues and integrate the project into the community. He also says the project is in a location where the land owners want it to be.
“We work very closely with the landowners that are very close (in proximity) to the project. We connect with them personally and sit down with them…and anybody we haven’t at this point in time we’re glad to sit down with those folks. We work very closely with them to see what they’re going to be seeing, what they’re going to look out their back window, sit down in their kitchen and go through that process, so they can feel comfortable with what’s going to occur,” Suarez said.
Suarez says they will also do an impact study which will allow them to make adjustments to the project when needed.
Farmer, Richard Marko, who is leasing his land to Boralex says, he’s happy for the arrival of Boralez. They saved his farm, thanks to the extra income he now receives from them.
“If things continue the way they continue the farm wouldn’t be there much longer. But with Boralex coming in and leasing parts of the land I’ll be able to hire somebody, I’ll be able to continue to farm, I’ll be not selling off partials for building lots for different things it’s going to continue to be farm land for 30 years plus now,” Marko said.
Jones says she personally does not see a local benefit to the project, even though some farmers are in fact benefitting financially from leasing out their land. She says it’s a fail in the state to support their farmers, forcing them to turn to Boralex for help.
While opinions on the project are still mixed in the community, officials still look to continue forward with the project. Commercial operation isn’t expected to begin until 2024.