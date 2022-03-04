Delgado talks pandemic recovery with small businesses in Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Congressman Antonio Delgado and a representative from the Small Business Association visited Cooperstown Friday to check in with small business owners, and see how the American Rescue Plan helped with pandemic recovery.
Isabella Casillas Guzman is the administrator of the SBA, and she and Delgado stopped by the Cooperstown Bat Company, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Cooperstown Distillery, to discuss economic recovery and ongoing needs.
“Trying to make sure that we're doing all we can to support our small businesses. To support those mom and pop's that took a real hit during the pandemic, so having the SBA administrator here…make sure that we're talking about the ways that the Relief Package really helped our small businesses,” said Delgado.
The tour ended at the village hall where Delgado and Guzman hosted a forum with local small business owners.