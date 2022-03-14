Delivery drivers adjusting to high gas prices

UTICA, N.Y.- If you have been to the gas station you definitely noticed the increase in gas prices. Prices in the Utica/Rome area are 4.39 a gallon today. Now, some food delivery drivers say it may not be worth it to continue to do it.
"In order to make a decent profit you need to shoot for a dollar per mile for the delivery and you have to refuse some jobs that don't pay much because door dash base pay is only two dollars and fifty cents," Door Dash Driver Andrew Roach said.
Roach relies on delivering for door dash along with his two other jobs. He wants door dash to up their base pay because he is now paying an additional $50 week for gas.
"Just like the other employers in the area are stepping up to the plate these gig economies need to do the same. And step up and start paying us what we are worth," Roach said.
While drivers for other companies say they are starting to receive gas fares which is allowing them to stay on the road, but that may mean more money may be coming out of your pocket.
"At first I was a little concerned but GrubHub has upped their price mileage so you get more for the mile," Grub Hub Driver Cherise Nelson said. "They are pro-rating it for march 9th, so anything we did last week is already showing in our accounts."
Other companies like Uber have announced new fuel surcharges on fares and deliveries. Uber eats customers will pay 35 to 45 cents extra for each delivery. The surcharges will vary based on distance and the gas price in each state. The extra money going directly to the drivers who are responsible for filling their own tanks.
"I have six kids so its helps a lot because I rely on this, if I'm not making money off delivering there is no sense in doing it," Nelson said.
The companies say the added cost is temporary and will last for at least two months.