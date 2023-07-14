Democratic Candidate Announces Run for Congressional District 22—Klee Hood, Harris and Mannion on the Dem. Line

UTICA, N.Y. -- The 22nd Congressional District seat is currently held by Republican Brandon Williams. Another challenger has thrown his hat in the ring for the 22nd.
State Senator John Mannion of Syracuse announced his intention to run for Congress yesterday in Syracuse.
Today, he stopped in Utica to talk to the press.
Mannion visited our studio this morning and spoke with NEWSChannel 2's Joleen Ferris.
What he saw as a public educator is what got him into politics.
"I wasn't on a town board or a county leg or anything like that, but I am a native CNYer, and I ran for office because I thought we needed someone from outside the political dynamic who is a strong voice for the area. I ran in a tough election in 2018. I lost and I won in 2020, and I have been in the state Senate for three years," he said.
He said that he "really has delivered for the 50th Senate District."
"Just like a lot of upstate cities, Utica, Rome, Syracuse, we have a lot of challenges, and those challenges have a lot to do with the loss of manufacturing jobs," he said.
Keeping the area safe is a priority of his if elected to the 22nd District, he said.
"So, I think the biggest thing is our shared interests are we want to make sure our kids and grandkids can live here. We have beautiful areas that are culturally so robust. I know people my age and the next generation moved away because there weren't good jobs here, and now, I think a lot of that is turning around. So, making sure things are affordable and making sure our communities are safe are very high priorities for me."
When it comes to law enforcement, he said that he has always been supportive of officers.
"With the recent changes to our criminal justice laws after the changes that occurred before I was in, and scaled those back. I have only strengthened those and been a loud voice in that. The three years that I was in the Senate are the three years that we have strengthened those laws," he said.
His stance on concealed carry laws is this.
"It was working, and the Supreme Court overturned that law. Once that happened, we needed to establish a process back in place so that people could get a concealed carry permit. I don't love every element of it, and I certainly think that there are areas of that legislation that is in the courts that seemed like it wasn't a good fit," he said.
Mannion will face Sarah Klee Hood in the primary, who announced her candidacy for the 22nd Congressional District back in April. Utica University Professor Clemmie Harris is also running for the seat.