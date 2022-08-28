Demolition completed on Herkimer collapsed building

HERKIMER, N.Y. - Demolition has been completed for a Herkimer building that collapsed and injured one woman in early August.
The demolition started the second week of August and was carried out by Utica-based contractor Ritter & Paratore.
The Park Avenue building was one of many in the Village of Herkimer in a state of disrepair.
The woman who was injured in the building collapse has been released from the Hospital. Officials do not know the extent of her injuries sustained at the time of the collapse.