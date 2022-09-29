Department of Educations gives $1 billion to states to provide students with safer learning spaces

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) awarded almost $1 billion to 56 states and territories, in hopes of
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Education awarded almost $1 billion to 56 states and territories, in hopes of providing students with safer and healthier learning spaces.
The funding will go to State educational agencies (SEAs) to develop state grant programs. It will be up to the SEAs to award the funds competitively to high-need, local educational agencies, as determined by the state.
“We have years of evidence that demonstrate the value of building safe and supportive schools. These efforts improve academic achievement, promote emotional well-being, reduce disciplinary actions, and increase positive behaviors. Safe and supportive schools help our children and youth overcome trauma and provide a strong foundation of emotional and physical safety. These grants will provide real benefits to real students in real schools,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, said.
The funds will also be used to support school and community partnerships, that pursue solutions to more effectively respond to and prevent, acts of bullying, violence and hate in schools, which impact students and educators as well as their families on both an educational level and emotional one.
Allocation of these funds to New York State have been reported by the DOE as a little more than $72 million.
