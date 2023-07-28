Deputies: 3 Teen Siblings Stabbed in Pompey

POMPEY, N.Y. -- At around 9 this morning, 911 received a call regarding a possible stabbing of three teenagers in Pompey.
That, according to Onondaga County Sheriff Deputies.
Deputies arrived at a neighbor's house of the teenagers.
The teenagers—two girls and a boy, siblings—went to a neighbor to ask for help.
When EMS arrived, the teens were transported to Upstate Pediatric Emergency Room.
Deputies, along with NYS Troopers, Manlius PD and Dewitt PD, worked to secure the area, and by communicating with the teens, the teenagers said that the "female who stabbed them went back into the house."
"Onondaga County Sheriff's SWAT team set up and attempted to make contact with the person in the house," a release stated.
After hours of attempting to reach the woman in the house, "SWAT member made entry to the residence and found a female dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."
This is an open investigation and deputies are still determining the identity of the deceased woman.
The alleged incident is reported to have happened on Oran Delphi Road in the Town of Pompey.