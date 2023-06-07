Deputy Wyman Remembered

Oriskany, N.Y. -- 12 years ago today, deputy Kurt Wyman was just 24 years old when he was called to a domestic dispute in Knoxboro. It was there that he would be shot and killed by 40-year-old Christian Patterson.
To honor Wyman, a wreath laying ceremony was held at the Oneida county sheriff's office. However, the ceremony would be moved inside the correctional facility that bears Wyman's name because of today's air quality concerns.
The ceremony saw plenty of friends and family with some who spoke at the podium.
Among those who spoke was Wyman's father, Brian Wyman.
"Here we are 12 years out and it still brings emotion," Brian said. "That [emotion] is normal. Grief is normal... gives us challenges... it gives us a lot of questions in our minds about why... why in the world did this have to happen to Kurt."
What's more, today is Kurt's daughter's 12th birthday. She was born the day that Kurt passed away.