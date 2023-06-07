 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT THURSDAY...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until noon EDT Thursday.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Deputy Wyman Remembered

12th year remembering Kurt Wyman's death with the Oneida County Sheriff's office

Oriskany, N.Y. -- 12 years ago today, deputy Kurt Wyman was just 24 years old when he was called to a domestic dispute in Knoxboro. It was there that he would be shot and killed by 40-year-old Christian Patterson.

To honor Wyman, a wreath laying ceremony was held at the Oneida county sheriff's office. However, the ceremony would be moved inside the correctional facility that bears Wyman's name because of today's air quality concerns.

The ceremony saw plenty of friends and family with some who spoke at the podium.

Among those who spoke was Wyman's father, Brian Wyman.

"Here we are 12 years out and it still brings emotion," Brian said. "That [emotion] is normal. Grief is normal... gives us challenges... it gives us a lot of questions in our minds about why... why in the world did this have to happen to Kurt."

What's more, today is Kurt's daughter's 12th birthday. She was born the day that Kurt passed away.

